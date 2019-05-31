Kingman alumni to gather June 22

The 110th annual Kingman High School Alumni Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Wilmington Senior Citizens Center at 717 N. Nelson Road. Interested parties may contact Charles McIntire at 937-725-2706 or charlie.mcintire1@gmail.com. More information may be found by joining Facebook Group “Kingman High School near Wilmington, Ohio”.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Kingman-School-House.jpg Courtesy photo