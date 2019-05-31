Clinton County foster families honored for service

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Job & Family Services (JFS), in partnership with the Wilmington Church of Christ, hosted the 2019 Foster Parent Appreciation Dinner on May 29 in observance of May being Foster Parent Appreciation Month.

Eight foster families attended the event with 40 foster parents and children in attendance. These families represented almost 50 years of experience in foster care collectively.

Kathi Spirk, director of Clinton County JFS, gave a welcome address and thanked foster families in Clinton County for the very special work they do every day to care for the most vulnerable children in our community.

Local foster families were recognized for special awards to include: Most Valuable Player Award (14 foster children placed May 2018-May 2019); Certificate of Recognition (birth parent engagement); Outstanding Service Award (16 years of foster parenting); Shining Star Award (placement of foster teens: seven teens in six years); Award of Excellence (first two years of fostering – nine foster children); and Award of Excellence (first two years of fostering – nine foster children).

Clinton County Job & Family Services would like to personally thank each and every foster family in Clinton County for opening their homes to provide care, love and support to children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

“We would further like to recognize the hard work and gracious donation made by the Wilmington Church of Christ, Senior Minister Dale McCamish, Cheryl Brackemyre, Toni Jenkins and Trish Burton as they provided the food and venue to make this event possible. Thank you!” said Spirk.

Clinton County JFS has a continued need for foster families, and we would like to personally invite you to join our team as a foster parent. Families are needed for sibling groups, teens and children with special needs between the ages of 0 to 18.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent or if you would like more information on how you can support foster families in Clinton County, please contact Jodi Kidder at 937-382-5935 ext. 1345 or Jodi.kidder@jfs.ohio.gov .

Pictured are some Clinton County Child Protection Unit (Children Services) foster parents and staff. Staff pictured include Jessica Ladnow, Jodi Kidder, Lisa Massie and Dawn Barker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Foster-Parents-and-Child-Protection-Permanency-Staff_2.jpg Pictured are some Clinton County Child Protection Unit (Children Services) foster parents and staff. Staff pictured include Jessica Ladnow, Jodi Kidder, Lisa Massie and Dawn Barker. Courtesy photo