WC parking lot improved

On Friday morning, a curb and gutter were being put in at the Wilmington College parking lot on the south end of Quaker Way. One side of the parking lot previously did not have a curb but that’s changed now. Pictured are workers with Dance Excavating LLC out of Hillsboro. Repaving of the parking lot is also planned. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_curb_gutter.jpg On Friday morning, a curb and gutter were being put in at the Wilmington College parking lot on the south end of Quaker Way. One side of the parking lot previously did not have a curb but that’s changed now. Pictured are workers with Dance Excavating LLC out of Hillsboro. Repaving of the parking lot is also planned. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal