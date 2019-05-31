WC parking lot improved

On Friday morning, a curb and gutter were being put in at the Wilmington College parking lot on the south end of Quaker Way. One side of the parking lot previously did not have a curb but that’s changed now. Pictured are workers with Dance Excavating LLC out of Hillsboro. Repaving of the parking lot is also planned.
