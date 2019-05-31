COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, June 1

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field Day hosted by Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities is 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Wilmington College.

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market Grand Opening 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust in downtown Wilmington featuring: Bela Clutter, locally known blues and folk musician, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Young’s Dairy Food Truck with their locally famous ice cream and cheese curds; Ohio Farm Bureau will be present for Member Appreciation Day. From the vendors: locally grown fresh seasonal vegetables, locally grown beef, chicken and pork, home-baked sweets and breads, herbs, honey, jam, soup and seasonal mixes, homemade dog treats, locally made jewelry, pottery, alpaca fibers, and more! Kids Club for all children ages 5-12 — each member will receive $2 tokens to do their own shopping for fresh produce. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus available at each market. Come and meet your friends at this community friendly event.

• Blanchester Community Breakfast held every first Saturday of each month, served at 8:30 a.m. at Blanchester Senior Citizen Building, 707 N. Broadway (behind the fire department). All of the Blanchester community is invited to this free event.

• Saturday Morning Cartoons 10 a.m.-noon June 1 — Enjoy classic cartoons at the library every Saturday morning during summer thru Aug, 3. Children ages 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday, June 2

• Adult “Knit Wits” will meet at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Bring your project and join friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all project types — knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, latch hook, crochet, etc. All are welcome to attend, even beginners.

Monday, June 3

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 3 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 5 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m.

• Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) Monday, June 3 to enjoy a light breakfast and an interesting program. War of 1812 historian Michael Cooper will speak about the Battle of Chippawa July 5, 1814 and the Creation of the Professional U.S. Army. The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men are invited. For more information about the 3M Club call Abby Ellsberry, Director of Business Development at 382-2995 or Bob Holmes at 382-3673.

Tuesday, June 4

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Make a painted galaxy charm for a bracelet, necklace, or key chain.

• Free Zumba classes will be offered at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center to anyone interested in attending. Instructor will be Christina Addison and it will be held at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the senior at 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington beginning June 4. If you have any questions please call the center at 937-382-7170.

Wednesday, June 5

• Blanchester Senior Citizens Business Meeting at noon followed by carry-in lunch. June is being a friend or family member as a guest month.

Thursday, June 6

• Book Lovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at the Blanchester Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, discussing “Murder Past Due” by Miranda James. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 783-3585 to get a copy of the book, depending on availability. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, call the Blanchester Public Library at the number above.

• Adult Euchre and Board Games will be played at Wilmington Public Library 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

Friday, June 7

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-4:00 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow the library on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; leader and hostess, Kim Vandervort.

Saturday, June 8

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. Clinton Memorial Hospital representatives present to discuss stroke education and warning signs, discuss lung cancer screening tools, recipes to support managing high blood pressure and diabetes and more. Locally grown fresh seasonal foods and products. Kids Club for all children ages 5-12. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus.

• Outdoor Tai Chi class with Robert Baylor from Main Street Yoga to be held at Wilmington Public Library on the front lawn on Saturday, June 8 at 9:00 a.m. Dress comfortably; meet inside if raining. Learn how to live in the moment with meditation and motion.

Monday, June 10

• Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. in the Cape May Campus Center with a Design Workshop and carry-in luncheon. Program is “Introduction to Creative Design” by OAGC judge Barbara Myers; also, election of officers for 2019-20.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on June 10. Theme is Pokemon — embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

Tuesday, June 11

• It’s time to “Paint the Town Purple” with the Clinton County Relay for Life Team. Volunteers are welcome to join the Relay Council and members in canvassing the local communities to “Paint the Town Purple.” Join the Council at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive. Supplies and directions will be provided to ensure all are aware of this display of caring and remembering those we have lost to cancer. As a reminder, survivors can register online at www.relayforlife.org/clintoncountyoh. More info to follow on Clinton County’s 20th Anniversary Relay for Life event set for June 22.

• Teen S.T.E.M. Explores for Grades 6-12 will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, June 11 at 4:30 p.m. Make homemade ice cream and see what happens when ordinary objects undergo extreme levels of cold.

Wednesday, June 12

• Eat Wings, Raise Funds at Buffalo Wild Wings to help the Wilmington Area Humane Society (WAHS). From 4-10 p.m., if you take a fundraiser ticket with you and present to your server, Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington, will donate 15% of your food bill to WAHS. Tickets may be downloaded & printed from https://www.adoptapet.com/wahs/event/eat-wings-raise-funds-7/ or picked up from Weathervane Dry Cleaners or D & G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack.

• Elementary School Age Discovery Club at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Have fun learning about phases of the moon.

Thursday, June 13

• Adult Daytime Book Club will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens will be discussed.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night at Wilmington Public Library at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Make a wreath. Registration is requested at 937-382-2417.

Friday, June 14

• Ohio Historical Marker Unveiling at Wilmington Public Library at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 14. Light refreshments provided.

Saturday, June 15

• Port William Heritage Days Festival will be held June 15-16. Something for everyone in the family, featuring entertainment by The Hathaways on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and by Reyna and Dana Sunday from 3-6 p.m. For more information, visit portwilliamfestival.com.

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. Live music with Travis Luncan with bluegrass and Americana favorites. Sarah Neikamp, OSU SNAP Educator, will have information for healthy eating. Free kids take-home kids craft for Father’s Day. Locally grown fresh seasonal foods and products. Kids Club for children ages 5-12. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus.

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

• Blanchester Senior Citizens social meeting at noon followed by carry-in lunch. Entertainment provided by Cape May Players performing a skit.

Sunday, June 16

• Wilmington Area Humane Society Adoption Day Open House 1-3 p.m to meet cats and dogs available for adoption at WAHS Shelter, 5312 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington. Please call the toll-free pager at 1-877-802-1633 if you have questions. Many of the pets available for adoption may be seen at www.adoptapet.com/wahs.

• Port William Heritage Days Parade starts at 1 p.m. Line-up is at noon. For more information, visit portwilliamfestival.com.

Monday, June 17

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 17 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 20 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on June 17. Theme is Gravity Falls — embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

• School Employee Retirees of Ohio Clinton County Chapter 7 meets at noon Monday, June 17 at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center on North Nelson Avenue. Guest speaker will be Clinton County Health Dept. Inspector Katie Burwinkel. For more information or to RSVP for lunch, call Connie Damron at 937-382-5254 or email cdamron1@frontier.com by June 16.

Tuesday, June 18

• Adult Documentary Club at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Wilmington Public Library. Enjoy a documentary and discussion. Check with Library for details on film.

• Teens in Grades 5-12 can enjoy Nerd Magic: Cosplaying 101 on June 18 from 4-6 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Costume design, make-up tutorials, wig keeping, and some basic hand sewing techniques will be covered. No experience required.

Wednesday, June 19

• History Extra for school-aged children will be held at Wilmington Public Library on June 19 at 4:30 p.m. Discover the life and learning of Galileo Galilee, Sir Isaac Newton, Nicolaus Copernicus, Stephen Hawking, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and many more.

Thursday, June 20

• Adults can enjoy a monthly meditation session with Dianne Moore at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20. All skill levels welcome.

• Help Me Grow and Early Intervention Playgroup Time for a Picnic 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Denver Williams Park, Shelter D, 1190 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers and sides and after lunch head to the splash pad; so dress for it, and bring a towel and sunscreen. RSVP to 937-382-5899. (Will be cancelled if inclement weather.)

Friday, June 21

• Chicken Dinner sponsored by Blanchester Senior Citizens, public invited and welcomed. Dinner served 4-7 p.m. at 707 N. Broadway (behind the fire department). Chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, drinks and dessert all for only $8.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; leader Karen Buckley, hostess Margie McMullen.

Saturday, June 22

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. Pollinator Celebration: Roni Crum at 10 a.m. will be presenting “Bees: Our Buddies — When, Why & How!” Young’s Dairy Food Truck with their locally famous ice cream and cheese curds. Locally grown fresh seasonal foods and products. Kids Club for children ages 5-12. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus.

• For teens in Grades 5-12; Himeji Yukata: A Japanese Festival, on Saturday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. There will be a tea ceremony, lantern making, Japanese cuisine and kite flying.

• The Cuba Friends Ice Cream Social and 3rd Annual Cruise-In will be Saturday, June 22 at 5081 Cuba Road. Food will be served from 4-7 p.m. and will include pulled pork, smothered steak, hot dogs, slaw, baked beans, pie, and homemade ice cream. There will be recorded music outside for the Cruise-In, and there will be door prizes. Cruise-In is from 4-7 p.m. A silent auction will be held from 4-6 p.m. Come and enjoy a relaxing afternoon with good food. There is air conditioning inside.

Sunday, June 23

• Adults — Basic car care at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Learn from ASE certified technician Daniel Volz about basic car care and preventative maintenance.

Monday, June 24

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, June 24 at 6 p.m.; Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, June 27 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and crafts. A special story time for preschool children ages 3-6 will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m.

• Teens Manic Fanatic Mondays for those in Grades 5-12 at Wilmington Public Library on June 24. Theme is Studio Ghibli — embrace your inner nerd, geek, fan girl/fan boy, etc. Cosplay is encouraged.

Tuesday, June 25

• Teen DIY night at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, June 25 at 4:30 p.m. for those in grades 5-12. Have fun making sidewalk foam.

Wednesday, June 26

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, June 26 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

Thursday, June 27

• Kool Kids Book Club at Wilmington Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. This month’s book is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. Discuss the book and create chocolate candies. This book club is for ages 7 and up.

Friday, June 28

• Laurels of Blanchester providing free breakfast to senior citizens of Blanchester at 707 N. Broadway (behind the fire department) at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 29

• Clinton County Summer Farmers Market 8:30 a.m.-noon on Mulberry Street between Main and Locust streets in downtown Wilmington. Sarah Neikamp, OSU SNAP Educator, will have information for healthy eating. Fourth of July celebration with free American flags distributed by local Daughters of the American Revolution chapters from Greene and Clinton counties to all attendees. Locally grown fresh seasonal foods and products. Kids Club for children ages 5-12. Fresh coffee from Kava Haus.

Sunday, June 30

• Soar Through Summer Reading Party at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, June 20 from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a Royal Castle Bounce House, treats from Papsy’s Place, and entertainment featuring Tom Seiling.

Monday, July 8

• Wilmington Garden Club will tour Kerry Houston’s garden in Springboro at 10 a.m.

July 18-20

• Ohio Association of Garden Clubs (OAGC) State Convention, Roberts Centre, Wilmington.

Saturday, Oct. 5

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 6

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Wilmington Public Library Friends of the Library book sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.