CCSO awards D.A.R.E. Scholarships

WILMINGTON — Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. and his staff recently presented the 2019 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Scholarships to Hailey Clayborn from the Clinton-Massie School District and Alexandria Turner from the East Clinton School District.

Each year the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office presents a $1,000 D.A.R.E. scholarship to one student from each school district that participates in the program that is sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office. The money for these scholarships is generated from the arrest and conviction of local drug dealers.

“We feel it is important to assist our youth in reaching their educational goals. Using funds forfeited as a result of a destructive lifestyle and turning them into a positive for these deserving students is a great investment in their future,” Fizer said.

Clayborn will be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene, majoring in Nursing.

Turner will be attending Capital University, majoring in Nursing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wishes both Hailey and Alexandria great success in achieving their educational goals.

From left are Lt. Mike Kassinos, Deputy David Boris (E.C. SRO), Alexandria Turner, Hailey Clayborn, Col. B.L. Prickett, Deputy Danny Wood (C.M. SRO), and Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_Dare-2019-2A-jpeg.jpg From left are Lt. Mike Kassinos, Deputy David Boris (E.C. SRO), Alexandria Turner, Hailey Clayborn, Col. B.L. Prickett, Deputy Danny Wood (C.M. SRO), and Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. Courtesy photo