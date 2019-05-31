CCSO reports; Fleeing four-wheelers, drugs in car

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:48 a.m. on May 28, deputies observed two four-wheelers on Frazier Road near State Route 28 in Midland, with one male riding one and two males on the other. According to the report, the four-wheelers passed the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy turned on the emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop; the four-wheelers did not stop, leading to a pursuit. The four-wheelers turned right onto Hales Branch Road and went off the right side of the road near Jonesboro Road. The four-wheeler with the one rider rode into a creek and got stuck. The rider got off and climbed on the other four-wheeler and rode away, the deputy losing sight. The four-wheeler — a Honda Rancher ES 350cc — in the creek was still running; the deputy turned it off. The four-wheeler was towed out and logged into evidence along with a red fishing pole on it.

• At 8:49 p.m. on May 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Cowan Creek Road in Clarksville with a four-wheeler driving the wrong way. According to the report, the driver was a 29-year-old Clarksville male who had a suspended license and a warrant out of Warren County. Deputies also located a clear bag of a “crystal-like substance” along with marijuana paraphernalia.

• At 11:31 a.m. on May 27, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Hales Branch Road in Midland. When deputies arrived at the residence, they were told the 18-year-old male suspect was out in the woods with his father. The suspect had a knife and rope and was attempting to put the rope around the branch of the tree. When the deputy approached, the suspect held the knife to his own throat. The deputy spoke with the suspect about what was happening and the suspect replied “he was having a bad day.” He explained he had been in an argument with his brother and dad. Eventually, the suspect dropped the knife, and the deputy took him to the front of the house to get his injured hand treated — he hurt it when be broke a window. He was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital. Deputies spoke with the suspect’s brother who advised the suspect was chasing a cat trying to hurt it. The brother tried to get it away from the suspect, leading the suspect to chase his brother. The suspect attacked his father, pushed his mother and broke her phone since she advised she was going to call 911. The suspect was placed in a 72-hour hold, thus meaning the charges would be issued as a warrant. Deputies advised the suspect not to return to residence or he would face trespassing charges. The suspect faces two domestic violence charges in Clinton County Municipal Court.

