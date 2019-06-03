Wilmington police reports: Thefts, domestic incidents, drugs

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police charged a 34-year-old male from Nevada for alleged unlawful restraint and domestic violence after responding to a domestic incident at 1:49 p.m. on May 27 at a residence on Jodie Lane. The report lists a 26-year-old female resident as the victim.

• At 7:29 p.m. on May 28, a 24-year-old female reported her Element flat-screen TV was missing from her residence at Jodie Lane after leaving for an hour. She advised nothing else was missing and that she left her windows open. A 33-year-old male subject reportedly told her, “He had been stealing TV’s recently.”

• At 8:43 a.m. on May 29, police responded to the 200 block of Langdon Avenue on a vandalism report. A tan Chevrolet Suburban was listed as the vandalized item belonging to a 28-year-old female resident. A 42-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• Police charged a 29-year-old Washington Court House male with two counts of alleged theft after responding to a shoplifting incident at 5:003 p.m. on May 30.

• At 6:38 p.m. on May 30, police responded to the 100 block of South South Street to assist a 50-year-old male who advised that while cleaning out a closet he came across a bunch of drug paraphernalia which he believed to belong to a 39-year-old male. Also, he found a couple of pill bottle bottles belonging to a 33-year-old female, and her purse with her personal information in it. An officer took possession of the drug paraphernalia and put it in the back of the cruiser to be taken to the department for destruction. The officer told the caller he’d try to inform the alleged paraphernalia owners and inform them they had been trespassed from the property.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old Hillsboro female for alleged misleading a public official after responding to a suspicious activity report on Fife Avenue at 10:32 p.m. on May 30.

• At 12:02 p.m. on May 31, a 29-year-old male advised his 1999 Buick Century was broken into overnight at his residence on Fife Avenue. The victim advised the vehicle was parked behind the house and left unlocked. The vehicle had been reportedly rummaged through, and a 10-inch Dual TBX sub/amp had been stolen from the back seat. and a couple of charging cords had also been taken.

• At 7:20 p.m. on May 31, a 51-year-old male reported UKAI brown rims were stolen the 100 block of Columbus Street.

• At 9:14 p.m. on May 31, a 70-year-old male reported his LG cellphone was stolen from him while he was at a gas station on East Main Street.

• At 9:45 p.m. on May 31, police received a report of drag racing around State Route 73 South. Nothing further was listed in the report.

• At 10:46 p.m. on May 31, a 65-year-old female reported a silver lockbox was stolen from a 21-year-old female at the 300 block of Darbyshire Drive.

• At 10:36 a.m. on June 1, a 29-year-old Hillsboro female said she has been receiving unwanted, harassing messages from a 42-year-old Wilmington female. The victim said she got a message from Facebook that “she didn’t see for some time as they are not connected on Facebook,” according to the report. She said she has received text messages also from the suspect calling her “racial names” and threatening to “jump” her. She said the suspect also allegedly said she was going to make her family’s life “hell” and get her children taken away. According to the report, the victim is related to an ex of the suspect. Police spoke with the suspect who advised her ex’s family had been harassed and when asked about the victim, she said she knows her ex has “a relative by that name but claimed not to know her and claimed not to have been messaging her.” The victim e-mailed authorities copies of the various messages she has received which were included in the report and then forwarded to to the prosecutor’s office for review.

• At 1:47 p.m. on June 1, police received a report of a rape at a Wilmington residence. A 58-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• Police charged a 25-year-old male with alleged telecommunication harassment and misuse of 911 at 7:25 p.m. on June 1.

• Police arrested a 36-year-old male for allegedly resisting arrest while police were serving a warrant at East Sugartree Street at 10:43 p.m. on June 1. According to the report, a plastic bag with a crystal white substance was seized.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old female for alleged theft after receiving a shoplifting report at a store on East Main Street at 8:53 p.m. on June 2. According to the report, the suspect is accused of stealing an Elements set of seven mirrors.

