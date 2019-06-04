Library to unveil historical marker

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to celebrate the unveiling of an Ohio Historical Marker noting the historical significance of the Wilmington Public Library.

The unveiling will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 14.

When the library opened for readers on June 30, 1904, the Wilmington News Journal called it “an ornament and a source of pride to the town.”

The building was funded by a $12,500 grant from Andrew Carnegie, one of 111 such libraries in the state of Ohio, intended to offer the community “the solution to all of their educational, social, and cultural problems; and the key to success in the future.”

Through the years, the Wilmington Library has been added onto and renovated to better serve the needs of the community.

A major renovation completed in 1997 nearly doubled the space and moved the entrance to the Birdsall Street side of the building. In 2018, the front entrance was rebuilt to improve safety and aesthetics.

The library is located at 268 N. South St. The public is welcome to the unveiling. Light refreshments will be served.

The Wilmington Public Library opened its doors in 1904. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_library.jpg The Wilmington Public Library opened its doors in 1904. Courtesy photo