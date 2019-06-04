Fun-filled KAMP Dovetail, auction set

The 2019 KAMP Dovetail will take place June 17-21 at Rocky Fork State Park. We have a fun-filled week planned and would like to invite you to stop out and see us during our week of camp.

KAMP kicks off with the Opening Ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater with a visit from some of the pirates who will be hanging out at KAMP all week. At 8 p.m. the campers will enjoy a live band — Blue Steel. Our evening will conclude with fireworks by Rozzi’s.

On Tuesday we rise and shine at 6:30 a.m. We will participate in horse- drawn wagon rides, boating, group pictures, miniature golf, horseback riding, fishing, swimming, recreation and arts & crafts. That evening, we will have an all camp Treasure Hunt.

On Wednesday during the day we will be entertained by a group of pirates who have a Rescue Bird Mission. They will be bringing some of their feathered friends for the campers to enjoy.

Wednesday at 7 p.m. SATH’s KAMP Dovetail will host its 12th Annual Auction & Carnival at Rocky Fork State Park campground. The auction and carnival is open to the public; all are invited to attend. So, bring your lawn chair, come out and enjoy an evening.

Community members are encouraged to donate craft items, homemade treats, or any other auction items. Campers will also be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale.

Anyone interested in donating items may drop them off at KAMP Dovetail anytime on June 17-18 or on the 19th before 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help fund this year’s KAMP Dovetail “Treasure Island.” For more information, please feel free to leave a message for Linda Allen, KAMP Dovetail Director, at 937-366-6657.

Thursday, we will be heading to Star Cinema to watch “The Lego Movie” then head back to the camp to enjoy a sack lunch and have fun with our afternoon activities. That evening we will be treated to a Hog Roast and Farewell Dance.

Finally, on Friday we will enjoy a full morning of activities and Awards Ceremony. In the afternoon we will depart and say goodbye to another successful and loved KAMP week.