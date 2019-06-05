Deadline extended to Monday for WC’s ACCESS College Prep Program

WILMINGTON — Area high school students considering higher education will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in a “real college experience” June 12 through 14 at the seventh annual ACCESS college prep program at Wilmington College.

The registration deadline has been extended to Monday (June 10) for the program designed to benefit students planning to attend any college or university.

ACCESS (Academic College Campus Experience for Student Success) is a campus experience hosted on WC’s campus, Participants will spend a night in campus housing, learn about the College’s facilities and engage with current WC students, as well as faculty and staff each day.

The cost of $75 per scholar includes meals, lodging and materials. Interested students can register at <wilmington.edu/academics/access/>. Financial assistance is available in special circumstances and local residents have commuter options.

More information is available by contacting ACCESS director Chip Murdock at 937-481-2335 or via email at chip_murdock@wilmington.edu.

