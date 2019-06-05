Fur and Feather works on skillathon

The Fur and Feather 4-H club has been meeting and working on various things including showmanship and the rabbit skillathon.

On Tuesday, June 4, members checked in single fryer rabbits for the fair.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at the rabbit barn on the fairgrounds. It will be the club’s annual fun show. Members are encouraged to bring their rabbits to show.

Rabbit barn cleanup will be 6-8 p.m. June 19.

Advisor Debbie Harvey practices a rabbit skillathon station with Gage Brandenburg. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_fur-and-feather-2.jpg Advisor Debbie Harvey practices a rabbit skillathon station with Gage Brandenburg. Courtesy photos Members working on rabbit skillathon stations with advisors Bella Cook and Michael Cook. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_fur-and-feather-1.jpg Members working on rabbit skillathon stations with advisors Bella Cook and Michael Cook. Courtesy photos