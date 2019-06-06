CC Women’s Club awards scholarships

The Clinton County Women’s Club recently awarded four scholarships of $250 each.

Carson Smith, who attended Laurel Oaks Career Campus, will be attending Wilmington College studying Athletic Training.

Alexus Andrew, of Blanchester High School, will be attending Wilmington College and studying Social Work.

Emily Ireland, of Clinton-Massie High School, will be attending the University of Cincinnati and studying Nursing.

Emily Singleton, of Wilmington High School, will be attending The Ohio State University in Wooster and studying Animal Science.

The club had 22 applicants for the scholarships. The Education Committee for the Clinton County Women’s Club consisted of Patti Cook, Thelma Ledford, Mary Camp and Frances Sharp.