LOCAL BRIEFS

Hoggatt Findlay graduate

Brent Hoggatt of Wilmington has graduated cum laude from the University of Findlay with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental, Safety, and Occupational Health Management.

True earns CU honors

Rebecca Dawn True of Wilmington was named to the academic honors’ dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Campbellsville University.

Moore earns MWA honor

Matthew T. Moore of Wilmington, a representative for Modern Woodmen of America, is one of a small percentage of financial representatives worldwide to achieve membership in the Million Dollar Round Table this year.

The local Modern Woodmen office is at 70 Fairway Drive in Wilmington. Contact Moore at 937-383-3400 for more information about Modern Woodmen’s financial services and fraternal programs.