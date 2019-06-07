OVI checkpoint tonight in Deerfield Twp.

LEBANON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department, announced Friday morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9-11 p.m. tonight on US 22 just east of Landen Drive in Deerfield Township, Warren County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.