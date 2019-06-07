Show and Grow Clinic set at fairgrounds

WILMINGTON — A Show and Grow Clinic will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 22 to highlight an array of advice for all 4-H and FFA members currently working with a poultry, sheep, or goat projects and who plan to show their project at a county fair.

Parents and club advisors are strongly encouraged to attend the event as well. The clinic will give participants helpful tips on grooming their projects and on the ethics of showing.

Another important piece of the event will be a workshop that will offer advice on the best practices regarding showmanship and preparing for the big day in the show ring.

Specialist that will be facilitating some of the workshops will be Chas Grover with Buckeye Illini Genetics, Justin Cluxton with Justin Cluxton Club Lambs, and Jim Ward with the Ohio Poultry Association.

This event is a great opportunity for any 4-H or FFA member who is interested in having an advantage in the show ring with their goat, sheep, or poultry project and in learning skills and practices that will last a lifetime. Participants are asked not to bring their animals.

Animals will be provided by the Show and Grow Clinic for demonstration.

The cost of the event is $5 for Clinton County participants and their guests and $10 for all other counties. Registration cost includes all workshops and a light lunch that will be provided at no additional cost.

All registered participants will also be eligible to win some great door prizes that are being provided by local donors.

Registration fee will be collected at the door. Interested participants and guests are asked to register at https://tinyurl.com/ccshowgrow.

The clinic will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m. Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m.

If anyone has questions regarding the clinic or registration, contact Danny Harp at 937-725-0503.

For 4-H, FFA members with poultry, sheep or goat projects