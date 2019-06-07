New Vienna center receives grant

The New Vienna Planning committee — representing the New Vienna Community Center — accepted a $1,000 grant from Wal-Mart for continued community outreach projects. Wal-Mart recognizes the need to support local efforts that benefit communities and offers yearly grants to those that qualify. Pictured is Wal-Mart representative Ann Norman presenting the check to Carla Beers (NVPC member). In back from left are committee members Linda Ruble, Alice Hatter, Russ Hatter, Chuck Morris, Terri Willett, Susan Boldman and Sarah Ford. More information and monthly activities can be found at http://nvcommunitycenter.com.

The New Vienna Planning committee — representing the New Vienna Community Center — accepted a $1,000 grant from Wal-Mart for continued community outreach projects. Wal-Mart recognizes the need to support local efforts that benefit communities and offers yearly grants to those that qualify. Pictured is Wal-Mart representative Ann Norman presenting the check to Carla Beers (NVPC member). In back from left are committee members Linda Ruble, Alice Hatter, Russ Hatter, Chuck Morris, Terri Willett, Susan Boldman and Sarah Ford. More information and monthly activities can be found at http://nvcommunitycenter.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_nv-walmart-grant.jpeg The New Vienna Planning committee — representing the New Vienna Community Center — accepted a $1,000 grant from Wal-Mart for continued community outreach projects. Wal-Mart recognizes the need to support local efforts that benefit communities and offers yearly grants to those that qualify. Pictured is Wal-Mart representative Ann Norman presenting the check to Carla Beers (NVPC member). In back from left are committee members Linda Ruble, Alice Hatter, Russ Hatter, Chuck Morris, Terri Willett, Susan Boldman and Sarah Ford. More information and monthly activities can be found at http://nvcommunitycenter.com. Courtesy photo