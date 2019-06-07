Kettering College announces local graduates

Locals Kettering College grads

Kettering College conferred degrees and certificates to 270 students at their commencement ceremony April 22, including local graduates:

Wilmington: Samantha Adkins, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure; Kristen Brickles, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure; Jessica Craft, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure; Emma Glass, Bachelor of Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; and Amanda Kassinos, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure.

Clarksville: Taylor Gasaway, Associates, Radiologic Technology; Amanda Pinkerton, Associates, Radiologic Technology; and Katelynn Whiting, Associates, Radiologic Technology.

New Vienna: Kimberly Mills, Bachelor of Science, Respiratory Care.