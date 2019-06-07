SSCC announces spring honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2019.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours.

Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Local students include:

Clinton County

Named to the President’s List from Clinton County are Amy Ashurst of Wilmington, Derek Clinton of Lynchburg, Kierstin Coldiron of Lynchburg, Jacob Fischer of Blanchester, Michael Flanigan of Wilmington, Garrett Hickey of Blanchester, Cole Holzheimer of Clarksville, Ashley Miller of Blanchester, Chloe Miller of Wilmington, Levi Mobley of Blanchester, Christopher Mullins of New Vienna, Ricardo Nevarez of Wilmington, Diamond Richardson of Wilmington, and Nathan Taylor of Wilmington.

Named to the Dean’s List from Clinton County are Keeley Allen of Wilmington, Melissa Brakefield of New Vienna, Alexander Brooks of Wilmington, Kenneth Carlson of Sabina, Alexis Carman, Montgomery Carpenter, Leah Deck, Carly Durham, all of Wilmington, Alexander Fischer of Blanchester, Kathleen Garrison of Sabina, Lindsey Habermehl, David Howell, Cheyenne Jarrell, all of Wilmington, Jordann Long of Blanchester, Amanda Martin, Alexander Meyer, Troy Oates, all of Wilmington, and Alexis Winemiller of Blanchester.

Warren County

Named to the Dean’s List from Warren County are Jack Adkins of Harveysburg, Kayla Luncan of Blanchester, and Brandon Urton of Clarksville.

