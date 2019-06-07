Splitsville USA

This year’s bigger and better annual Banana Split Festival got underway late Friday afternoon including music by Blue Steel, followed by PASSION, along with dozens of games, booths, food and fun for all. The two-day festival continues Saturday at 10 a.m., preceded by the Lickety-Split 5K Run beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday’s live entertainment includes: FlashBack Band at 12:30 p.m.; Remy & Friends Show at 2 p.m.; Banana Split Eating Contest at 3 p.m.; The HitchHikers Band at 3 p.m.; Ben Schaad and George Carrington at 4 p.m.; Hadden Sayers Band at 5 p.m.; The McCartney Project at 7 p.m.; and The Babys at 8:30 p.m.

