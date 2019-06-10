Governor highlights state’s inland fishing at Cowan Lake

COWAN LAKE — Cowan Lake State Park was honored to be part of the first-ever Inland Fish Ohio Day on Saturday morning.

Members of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park provided breakfast for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, his family, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz and other ODNR officials.

“It was a great morning of fishing with over 200 fish caught!” said Wade Hall, President of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park.

Gov. DeWine said, “In Ohio, we have world-class opportunities for boating and fishing, not only on Lake Erie, but also on our inland lakes, like Cowan Lake. We want to highlight opportunities for families to fish and spend time together at our inland lakes this summer.”

“Ohio is such a wonderful place to live,” said Director Mertz. “Our state offers families hundreds of lakes where they can spend a day relaxing, fishing, sailing, kayaking, or canoeing. Our inland lakes offer so much, and no matter where you are, there is a lake close to you!”

Attendees of the new Inland Fish Ohio Day enjoyed boating and fishing on the 700-acre Cowan Lake. Muskie, crappie, largemouth bass, catfish, and bluegill are plentiful at Cowan Lake.

The two largest fish of the day were 16 inches long — a channel catfish and a largemouth bass.

ODNR Director Mary Mertz and Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Board Member Dave Rosecrans. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_ODNR-Director-Mary-Mertz-with-Dave-Rosekrans-FCC-Board-Member.jpg ODNR Director Mary Mertz and Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Board Member Dave Rosecrans. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall Gov. DeWine and Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Board Member Dave Rosecrans. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Gov.-DeWine-with-FCC-Board-Member-Dave-Rosekrans.jpg Gov. DeWine and Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Board Member Dave Rosecrans. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall Gov. DeWine and family give an interview at the event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Governor-DeWine-Family-giving-Interview.jpg Gov. DeWine and family give an interview at the event. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, ODNR officials, family and guests highlighted the great fishing and other activities that Ohio’s inland lakes offer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Governor-Dewine-Family-Inland-Fish-Ohio-Day-2-.jpg Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, ODNR officials, family and guests highlighted the great fishing and other activities that Ohio’s inland lakes offer. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall Gov. DeWine and family ready for some fishing. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Governor-DeWine-Family.jpg Gov. DeWine and family ready for some fishing. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall Gov. DeWine with family and ODNR officials at Saturday’s event. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Governor-DeWine-with-Family-ODNR-Officials.jpg Gov. DeWine with family and ODNR officials at Saturday’s event. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall Gov. DeWine with ODNR Director Mary Mertz and her husband. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Governor-DeWine-with-ODNR-Director-Mary-Mertz-Husband.jpg Gov. DeWine with ODNR Director Mary Mertz and her husband. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall From left are Linda Goodwin Youn, Darlene Hall, Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park President Wade Hall, Gov. Mike DeWine and Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Board Member Dave Rosecrans. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Linda-Goodwin-Young-Darlene-Hall-FCC-President-Wade-Hall-Governor-Mike-DeWine-FCC-Bd.-Member-Dave-Rosecrans.jpg From left are Linda Goodwin Youn, Darlene Hall, Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park President Wade Hall, Gov. Mike DeWine and Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Board Member Dave Rosecrans. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall Grandsons of Gov. DeWine help measure some fish at Saturday’s event at Cowan Lake State Park. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Governor-DeWines-Grandsons-helping-to-Measure-Fish.jpg Grandsons of Gov. DeWine help measure some fish at Saturday’s event at Cowan Lake State Park. Courtesy photos | Wade Hall