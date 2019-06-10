Lifepoint donates to Heather’s Hope

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital celebrated the 20th anniversary of LifePoint Health, the health system of which it is a part, with a donation to Heather’s Hope in May.

This donation is part of a national anniversary celebration in which LifePoint has contributed $2,000 to causes in each of the 89 communities it serves nationwide. Heather’s Hope was chosen by the hospital team at CMH because it reflects LifePoint’s and CMH’s mission of Making Communities Healthier.

“We are delighted to celebrate LifePoint Health’s 20th anniversary in our community with a donation to Heather’s Hope,” said Lance Beus, CEOof CMH. “LifePoint was founded on the idea that everyone deserves quality healthcare close to home and that strong hospitals create strong communities. We are proud to be part of the LifePoint family and excited to continue our legacy of high quality, community-based care in Southwest Ohio for years to come.”

LifePoint was founded in May 1999 as LifePoint Hospitals with 23 community hospitals in nine states.

The company changed its name to LifePoint Health in 2015 as a reflection of its evolution from a hospital operator to a healthcare leader providing a range of services across the communities it serves. Today, LifePoint has 89 hospital campuses, 45+ post-acute service providers and facilities and 50+ outpatient facilities across 30 states. It has nearly 60,000 dedicated employees from coast to coast, including more than 3,000 employed providers and more than 8,600 affiliated providers.

As part of its national anniversary celebration, LifePoint has committed $2,000 to support causes in each of its communities. Hospitals within these communities were encouraged to select a charitable cause of their choice that reflects the needs of their respective regions.

CMH chose Heather’s Hope, a non-profit local to Wilmington. formed in 2010 by friends and family of Heather James.

Heather, a 2003 Wilmington High School graduate, died in 2008 at age 23 from complications with Type 1 Diabetes.

In the organization’s first four years, it raised over $20,000 for diabetes research and care, which has helped patients both locally and nationally. Heather’s Hope has evolved its mission to focus exclusively on helping those with diabetes in Clinton County.

One of its cornerstone projects each year is to send local kids to Camp Korelitz. The American Diabetes Association’s Camp Korelitz is a week-long residential camping program for children living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, ages 8-15, and is held at Camp Joy in Clarksville. This regional camp program is an exciting opportunity for children from four states to meet other children living with diabetes while engaging in traditional camp activities.

“LifePoint is dedicated to creating places where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice and employees want to work,” said David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health. “We are thrilled to be celebrating a 20-year legacy of Making Communities Healthier with our employees, physicians, board members and volunteers across the nation. We are proud of how far we have come in the last two decades and are excited to continue to collaborate with the talented team at CMH to advance our mission in the years ahead.”

For more information about CMH, visit CMHRegional.com. For more information about LifePoint Health, visit: www.lifepointhealth.net.

CMH CEO Lance Beus, left, with Gretchen and Richard James, parents of the late Heather James. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Heather-s-Hope-LifePoint-Anniversary-Check-Presentation.jpg CMH CEO Lance Beus, left, with Gretchen and Richard James, parents of the late Heather James. Courtesy photo