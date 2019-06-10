Locals attending Buckeye Boys State

An area American Legion post sponsored several high school students to attend Buckeye Boys State.

General Daniel James American Legion Post #776 sent to the annual mock government program June 9-16 at Miami University in Oxford: Donovan Butler Jr., Wilmington High School and Tramail Hollins, Wilmington High School; Tyreece Peterson, Xenia High School; Terrill Jackson, Northmont High School; Leonardo Howard Jr., Wayne High School; Cobi Haverfield, Xenia High School; and Jonathan Edgington, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

The main objective is to train students who have completed their junior year in high school in duties, rights and privileges of citizenship by providing attendees the opportunity to actively participate in a democratic form of city, county and state government.

Buckeye Boys State delegates are also co-sponsored by Wilmington Lions Club, Wilmington AM Rotary Club and Wilmington Kiwanis Club.

From left are Tyreece Peterson, Xenia High School; Terrill Jackson, Northmont High School; Leonardo Howard Jr, Wayne High School; Donovan Butler Jr., Wilmington High School; and Tramail Hollins, Wilmington High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_boys-state-1.jpg From left are Tyreece Peterson, Xenia High School; Terrill Jackson, Northmont High School; Leonardo Howard Jr, Wayne High School; Donovan Butler Jr., Wilmington High School; and Tramail Hollins, Wilmington High School. Courtesy photos