Wilmington police reports: Dog rescued; drugs including an overdose; sword reports

• At 1:52 p.m. on June 8, police responded to the cemetery on West Truesdell Street on a report of a dog that was trapped underneath a pipe under a bridge. On arrival, police located a small black dog down a ravine. With the assistance of two bystanders, they were able to lift the dog out of the area. According to the report, the dog was entirely blind and possibly fell into the area. The dog warden was contacted who responded and picked the dog up.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old female for alleged falsification and drug abuse instrument possession after responding to a suspicious person report on South Mulberry Street at 2:36 a.m. on June 8. Police seized a hypodermic syringe and four caps with white powder.

• Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Xenia Avenue at 7:43 p.m. on June 9. According to the report, authorities seized multiple drug-related items included syringes, plastic bags with white powder and crystal substances, a pill bottle with “M18” pills, and other related items.

• Emergency services responded to a reported overdose on South Mulberry Street at 6:22 p.m. on June 3. According to the report, a 32-year-old female was observed lying on the ground. Narcan was administered by the EMS, and when the female came to, she advised she was with two male subjects and that was the last she could remember. The caller advised he observed a maroon SUV drive to the back of the residence and drop her off. EMS transported the female to the hospital.

• Police arrested two subjects — a 34-year-old female and a 55-year-old male — for alleged criminal trespass after police responded to a remove person call at a business on Davids Drive at 7:17 a.m. on June 3. According to the report, bags of suspected meth, a “snorting tube,” and a flashlight were seized as evidence.

• At 5:01 p.m. on June 5, a caller reported “a subject walking with a large sword” in the area of a gas station on Locust Street. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the subject.

• At 11:31 p.m. on June 6, a caller advised of a male subject that approached him at the front of the apartments on Prairie Avenue, began “talking (expletive)” and walked toward the back of the complex. The subject was described as “a tall white male, very short hair, several lesions on him” and had a samurai sword strapped to his side. Police received another report of a subject with a sword at 12:04 a.m. on June 7 around North South Street.

• At 8:51 a.m. on June 3, a 26-year-old female advised that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked vehicle at her residence on Alumni Circle and stole her Michael Kors pink purse, Apple iWatch, driver’s license, Social Security card, and debit card. A 40-year-old male of the same residence called and advised that his wedding ring was taken out of his vehicle.

• At 1:21 p.m. on June 5, a 29-year-old female reported she was being harassed on the phone by a 23-year-old Hillsboro male. She advised it had been an ongoing issue for some time and she showed the officer saved messages along with pictures of injuries she had sustained from the suspect in January this year. The officer asked for the victim to send the info to him so it could be reviewed to see if charges applied.

• Officers responded to a business on West Main Street in reference to the theft of vehicle tires at 8:26 a.m. on June 6. Upon arrival, officers observed a Ford F150 and Ford Explorer setting on blocks without any tires or rims.

• At 3:46 p.m. on June 3, police responded to a store on Progress Way on a theft report. According to the report, $852.11 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. Authorities issued a warrant for two Washington Court House males, ages 20 and 29.

