Cross-country bike race returns to Blan

BLANCHESTER — The 38th edition of the Race Across America (RAAM) will once again go through Blanchester, this year between June 17 and June 22.

The RAAM is a 3,000-mile bicycle race from Oceanside, Ca. to Annapolis, Md. When racers stop at the timing station in Blanchester they will have already raced 2,400 miles. This year there are 22 countries represented with 28 teams racing and 34 solo racers.

The local timing station will once again be set up at the McDonald’s in Blanchester. It will be manned 24/7 so everyone is invited to come out and support the racers, crew and volunteers.

To donate to the timing station, email John McFaddin at jmmcfaddin@hotmail.com or wife Amy at amy43160@yahoo.com, or call or text 937-728-4055 or 937-728-4071.

You can follow the race at www.raceacrossamerica.org.

Shown is the time station from 2017 as well as one of the cyclists stopping at the station. News Journal file photos