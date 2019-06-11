eBike involved in accident

The unique PEBL eBike of Bill Limbacher, profiled in the May 22 News Journal, escaped serious damage — as did Bill himself, who was standing, alert and appeared to have not suffered serious injuries — in a collision with a pickup truck at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Rombach Avenue in front of Frisch’s. Wilmington Police and Fire/EMS responded to the accident. No other information was available.

