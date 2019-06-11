Driver indicted on 20 counts including felonious assault, abduction

WILMINGTON — A local man now faces 20 charges related to a two-vehicle crash that injured a teacher and her three children, and nine people total.

Justin Lemmings, 18, was indicted in Clinton County Common Pleas Court on Monday on 11 counts of alleged felony 2 felonious assault; six counts of alleged felony 3 aggravated vehicle assault; one count of alleged felony 5 endangering children; and two counts of alleged felony 3 abduction.

The large number of counts — charges — against Lemmings is partly due to the number of people injured, Clinton County Prosecutor Richard “Rick” W. Moyer said Tuesday.

Some of the counts go toward the fact that Lemmings was operating an automobile which, said Moyer, is “in fact a deadly weapon.”

The counts also cover the allegation the driver was over the legal limit of alcohol, the county prosecutor said.

The charge of “endangering children” goes to the fact there was a juvenile in the car Lemmings was driving while allegedly over the alcohol limit, said Moyer.

The two abduction charges speak to allegations that passengers wanted to get out of the car Lemmings was operating and allegedly they were not allowed to get out, Moyer said.

Moyer said Tuesday he wouldn’t want to state at this time Lemmings’ precise blood alcohol content. The intoxication limit is 0.08 in Ohio.

The crash, which occurred on State Route 73 in Wilmington on Tuesday, May 28, involved a 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Lemmings and a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Ashley Davis, 33, of New Vienna.

A person listed as a witness in the Wilmington Police Department report stated that the Impala operated by Lemmings ran a red light and T-boned the Equinox.

The injured occupants of the vehicles were transported to Miami Valley Hospital as well as to Clinton Memorial Hospital and to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Ashley Davis, who had been listed in critical condition after incurring several serious injuries that required surgery, remains in Miami Valley Hospital, where her condition is currently listed as good.

Lemmings, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail on a $500,000 bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on June 4 in Clinton County Municipal Court, where he originally faced five counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

