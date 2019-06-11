Municipal Court: Several earn jail sentences; one must write ‘I will not shout profanity in public’ 2,000 times

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 3 and June 7, 2019:

• Brooke Potts, 34, of Wilmington, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, no operator’s license, sentenced to 180 days in jail (166 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $375 court costs. Potts must take part in supervised probation. A drug possession charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Stanley Minzler, 38, drug instrument possession, trespassing, sentenced to 120 days in jail (112 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Minzler must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Kyle Goings, 35, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, falsification, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $375 court costs. Additional charges of resisting arrest and complicity were dismissed.

• Jamie Dafler, 42, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-financial, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $650, assessed $125 court costs. Imposition of jail delayed.

• Elisha Collett, 24, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Collett must commit no further offenses for four years, complete non-reporting probation, complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, and have no contact with the victim. A drug paraphernalia and a resisting arrest charge were dismissed.

• Leslie Freeman, 38, of Xenia, physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge, complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A stop sign violation was dismissed.

• Michael Simpson Jr., 32, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Simpson must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $93.73 to the victim.

• Sarah Stevenson, 39, of Clarksville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (10 days dismissed), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Stevenson must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Emma Dennis, 50, of Sabina, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Dennis must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years.

• Zachary Drabik, 21, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Drabik must complete 16 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, shall commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and must write “I will not shout profanity in public” 2,000 times. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

