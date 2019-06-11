TinCap is about to pop open

WILMINGTON — Just a few more touch-ups are needed, and another addition to Wilmington’s downtown will be ready.

Jason Vaughan just needs to wait a bit longer and hear back from federal and state inspectors before he can reopen TinCap at its new location on West Sugartree Street — it was previously located at Vaughan’s residence on West Truesdell Street.

“Since it’s a winery, we have to have federal and state inspections and wait for our license to transfer over before we can open. It’s just a little bit longer,” said Vaughan.

The inspections involving officials looking over all the equipment including the fermentation tanks, wine-making equipment, holding areas, walk-in coolers, serving area (bar and taps), and kitchen.

Vaughan told the News Journal there are few little things they need to finish up such as cosmetic changes — including finishing up the patio — but they hope to be open by the end of this month.

“It’s coming together exactly as I had envisioned when I bought the building,” he said. “I wanted it to look like people are going into an old barn with a hayloft. It ties into the vibe in the area.”

He added he has a real sense of accomplishment with the new building and updates.

“I’ve had lots of calls, comments, and messages requesting the space in the loft for reunions before it’s even opened,” he said.

Some locals got a preview of the new location during Wine Walk, with Vaughan guessing they had close to 700 people coming through to see.

“Not all were Wine Walk ticket holders and a lot of people seem really enjoy the space. A lot of people were gathering and hanging out. That’s what I hope to have, a good social hang-out spot,” he said.

TinCap’s new space will see not only TinCap’s cidery but also Ohio craft beers on tap, and they’ll be utilizing food trucks as much as possible and have a small kitchen that does flatbread pizzas.

Visit TinCap’s Facebook and Instagram to see updates.

