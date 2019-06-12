At Damon’s for the Davises

A fundraiser for the Davis family was held on Tuesday at Damon’s Restaurant in Wilmington, with 25 percent of proceeds going to the family. Damon’s’ Cindy Camp said that the Davises are special to them, as both Ashley and husband Randall worked at Damon’s before they were married. Dennis “Wildman” Walker of ClassX Radio served as emcee of the event, which included everything from raffles to cornhole. Ashley Davis of New Vienna was driving an SUV with her three daughters in the vehicle on May 28 when it was T-boned by a car, with nine people hurt in the two vehicles, according to police. Ashley Davis sustained several serious injuries and remains in Miami Valley Hospital. Randall Davis and their three girls attended the event.

