Clinton-Massie hires Ottaway to be new middle school principal

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A Sycamore Community Schools staffer who recently completed a master’s program in educational technology was hired Wednesday to become the new principal at Clinton-Massie Middle School.

Presently, Lorinda Ottaway serves Sycamore Schools near Cincinnati as an instructional innovator, the official title of her position. She has been instructional innovator there for almost six years, since August 2013.

“I am confident my experience as a change agent, leading faculty in both research-supported instructional practices and educational innovation will serve Clinton-Massie as it continues to provide a 21st-century learning environment that meets the needs of all students and strives to be a destination district,” Ottaway wrote in her application cover letter.

During her 28 years with Sycamore Schools, Ottaway said she’s been a physical education teacher, coach, a state-certified mentor for educators, a curriculum consultant, technology integration specialist and an instructional leader.

“My focus has always been to provide learner-centered, authentic, rigorous learning experiences founded in best practices, but maximized by utilizing technology when appropriate,” she stated in the letter.

Ottaway previously achieved “master teacher” designation and, in addition to working at Sycamore Schools, has been an adjunct instructor at Ashland University since August 2013.

Ottaway was awarded a two-year contract with Clinton-Massie Local Schools, succeeding Joe Hollon as middle school principal. Hollon was employed Wednesday as a high school science teacher at Clinton-Massie.

In addition to her recent master’s degree in educational technology, Ottaway previously earned a master’s of science in education.

She said her strongest assets that will serve Clinton-Massie are her “ability to collaborate with others, problem solve, empower others, and harness the collective intelligence of the district.”

The hiring of Ottaway marks the second time in a month that a Clinton County school district has hired a Sycamore Community Schools educator to become a principal. Marilee Tanner, an assistant principal with Sycamore Community Schools, was selected as the new principal at Holmes Elementary School, which is the kindergarten through second-grade building for Wilmington City Schools.

Sycamore Community Schools, which includes Blue Ash, has a minority enrollment of 36 percent, as well as students from 40 countries.

