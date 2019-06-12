Lenten lunch proceeds helping many

WILMINGTON — As a result of the 2019 Lenten lunches held on a series of Wednesdays at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, donations were possible to several local service projects and other mission work.

The Wilmington United Methodist Women (UMW) would like to thank everyone in the community who attended their Lenten lunches and helped make them such a wonderful success. The UMW added funds from its treasury to yield a total of $5,300 to help others.

It was distributed as follows: $3,000 to the District UMW for Missions; $700 to Clinton County Sleep in Heavenly Peace for two bunk beds and bedding for local children; and $250 each to Your Father’s Kitchen, Clinton County Homeless Shelter, Clinton County Youth Council, Wilmington Hope House for women and children, Diane Murphy for her Peru mission trip, plus Randy and Tari Mabry for their annual trip to Red Bird Mission in southeast Kentucky. Also, $100 was sent to McCurdy Mission School in New Mexico.

“We always enjoy the fellowship with everyone, and are so thankful that you made it possible for us to share God’s blessings and help with so many people,” said Fran Unger, Wilmington UMW president.

The UMW will meet on Thursday, June 20 at noon in the church’s fellowship hall for a carry-in picnic. The program will be presented by Carrie Zeigler who will speak about the Clinton County Sleep in Heavenly Peace project.

All women are invited. Please bring a covered dish to share. Beverages and table service will be provided.