Two men sent to prison for possessing meth in Clinton County

WILMINGTON — A man whose criminal record already included 10 felony convictions has received an 18-month prison term for possessing meth and for not showing up at his sentencing.

Faris Adam Parker, 35, formerly of the New Vienna area, has previously served multiple prison terms.

“When given an opportunity to demonstrate to this court he could comply with court directives, defendant violated terms of bond by failing to return to court for required hearings. Defendant did not report to the PSI [pre-sentence investigation] officer as directed, comply with reporting on bond diversion, nor timely be evaluated for admission into the STAR program,” wrote Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck in a court paper.

For each of his two latest crimes, Parker received a nine-month prison term, to be served consecutively.

Richard Bush III, 33, of the Clarksville area, was sentenced to prison for 18 months after being found guilty of possessing meth in Clinton County.

“Given the nature of this crime, the harm being caused to our community by illegal drugs, and the amount of methamphetamine [the defendant] illegally possessed, the court finds that community control sanctions would not adequately punish the defendant nor protect the public from future crime by the defendant and others,” Rudduck stated.

Bush cut off a GPS monitor used by the Warren County Common Pleas Court on a separate felony case then pending, according to a court paper.

The defendant has previously served prison terms for the Warren County Common Pleas Court and in the state of Minnesota.

John C. Knisley, 39, of New Vienna, has received an 18-month prison term for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and for not appearing at a required court hearing.

Knisley previously was imprisoned by Highland County in a felony OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence) case.

Rudduck noted the defendant violated terms of bond for the Clinton County court. The judge also stated the PSI report reflects a history of both substance abuse and anger management issues.

“When these facts are coupled with defendant handling firearms, community control would not adequately protect the public from future crime by defendant,” wrote Rudduck.

The defendant was granted 230 days credit for time in jail.

In a negotiated resolution of the case, the defendant agreed to forfeit the firearm.

On Jan. 1, 2018 a search of Knisley’s vehicle turned up a loaded .40-caliber handgun on the rear floor board. Narcotics also were found in the vehicle, according to an affidavit by law enforcement.

And at a fourth recent sentencing, Jerry Wayne Harner Sr., 48, of the Leesburg area, was given a 14-month prison term after a jury found him guilty of five counts of receiving stolen property and one count of having a weapon while under disability.

The jury also found Harner not guilty of three counts of receiving stolen property.

The items involved in the theft-related convictions are a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, a 2016 United Box Trailer, a 2016 Honda dirt bike, a 2014 United UTX Trailer, and a 1968 Thunderbird camper.

Sitting Judge William B. McCracken granted Harner 52 days jail-time credit, meaning a release date in June 2020.

The case has been appealed and is now pending in the 12th District Court of Appeals, according to court papers.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

