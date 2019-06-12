CCSO incidents: Theft and narcotics

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 5:47 a.m. on June 9, a 54-year-old Wilmington male reported someone had broken into his shed on Yankee Road in Vernon Township between Sunday, June 2, and Saturday, June 8. Among the items stolen included a Husqvarna chain saw, a jigsaw, circular saw, a tool chest, and two tool boxes.

• At 9:31 a.m. on June 10, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of East Main Street in Martinsville for a brake light violation and no turn signal. According to the report, suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle and seized as evidence.

