Throwback Thursday: WHS Class of ‘46 25th

These are some highlights from the News Journal 47 years ago on June 6, 1972:

Nationally

‘Campaign ends in California’

‘McGovern favored in crucial test’

“LOS ANGELES (AP) — California holds its crucial Democratic presidential primary today with Sen. George McGovern the strong favorite to capture the state’s 271 delegates and take a big step toward winning the Democratic nomination … and virtually end Sen. Hubert Humphrey’s hopes of winning the Democratic nomination a second time.”

‘Connally embarks on world tour’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — With the Republican convention little more than two months away, President Nixon has stoked speculation about his 1972 running mate by sending (Democrat) John Connally around the world. … The trip will give Connally exposure in the foreign-policy arena. Among his stops will be South Vietnam. … With the time of decision drawing near, Nixon has never said whether he will keep (Spiro) Agnew as his vice president.”

• The night’s TV schedule included “Dragnet”, “Rat Patrol”, “High Chaparral”, “Hawaii Five-O”, “Cannon” and “Marcus Welby.”

Locally

• Four junior girls were chosen to attend American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls’ State at Capital University: Teresa Clear, East Clinton; Kathryn Hagedorn, Clinton-Massie; Carol Kroll, Wilmington; and Robin Weaver, Wilmington.

• The Senior Quaker Youth of Cuba Friends Meeting gathered and, after playing softball, Kevin Kmett called the meeting to order, with devotions read by Tina Curry and Rev. Parks. Others present included Pete Smith, Dennis Haag, John Inlow, Kevin Dallas, Carolyn Alexander and Michael Parks.

• The Cuba Hi-Jackers 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church. Sherry Shively called the meeting to order. Others attending included Donna Shively, Kathy Hill and Tina Curry.

• Top salesmen in the New Vienna Little League candy sales were: first-place Steve Cluxton, who won a tape recorder; second-place Jimmy Butler, who won a ball glove; and the next four of Bart Earley, Sonny Eggen, Chad Carey and Mark Eads each won a transistor radio.

• Local deaths includes Dorothy Simpson, 28, of Blanchester; Joseph Reeder, 78, of Clarksville; and Horatio Hamilton of Wilmington.

• The LK restaurant in Wilmington advertised its Maverick Burger —hamburger mixed with chopped green peppers and minced onion and topped with blue cheese — for 90 cents.