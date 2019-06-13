Manager certification in food protection offered by Clinton County Health District

The Clinton County Health District will be offering a ServSafe Manager food safety training course in July.

The course meets the requirements for the Ohio Manager Certification in food protection, formerly known as Ohio Level II Certification.

For each licensed food facility at a risk level III and risk level IV, it is required to have at least one employee with this Ohio Manager Certification.

This employee would have a supervisory and management responsibility, the authority to direct and control food preparation, and service for the food service operation and retail food establishment.

The course will take two days to complete with an additional day for the exam. Attendance is required for all three days and attendees must pass the exam to gain certification.

The course will start at 8:30 a.m. on both Monday, July 22 and Wednesday, July 24. The exam will start at 9 a.m. on Friday July 26.

The ServSafe Manager course was developed by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation and provides detailed study about food safety practices and prevention of foodborne illness.

The course will be instructed and proctored by Katie Burwinkel, Registered Sanitarian with the Clinton County Health District, Certified ServSafe Instructor and Registered ServSafe Proctor.

There are two cost options available — $150 or $100; see registration form for more detailed cost information.

Registration forms available at the Clinton County Health District. Submit registration and fee by Monday July 8. Class Size is limited to 35 students. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis and must be paid in full in order to secure a spot.

Location of the course is at the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex Building, Clinton County Health District, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

For more information, please contact the Environmental Health Division of the Clinton County Health District at 937-382-7251.

