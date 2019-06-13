Caesar Creek Flea Market to mark 40th with entertainment, special activities June 29-30

Caesar Creek Flea Market is holding a celebration for all with an explosion of activities from entertainment and bounce houses to great buys for its 40th anniversary party, June 29-30.

Caesar Creek Flea Market was built in 1978 and opened in 1979; it was acquired by Levin Services in 1982.

The event will include several bands playing on the outdoor and indoor stages, inflatable slides, face painting, and bouncy houses along with all of the outdoor and indoor vendors.

They are inviting the public to join in the celebration on June 29-30 with doors opening at 9 a.m. going to 5 p.m. each day. Caesar Creek Flea Market located at exit 45 off Interstate 71 at State Route 73 West.

Caesar Creek Flea Market is open Saturdays and Sundays year-round, the sprawling indoor market offers shoppers of all interest truly incredible buys. Vintage, treasures, home décor, collectibles, tools, groceries, toys, thrift clothes, and Your Community Store are all here for your shopping pleasure.

The outdoor market is one of the largest of its kind in Ohio, boasting more than 300 vendor spaces on 70 acres. Don’t miss their special, kid-friendly events and weekend promotions. ATMs and wheelchairs are available on site for guests’ shopping convenience at all times.

Stop in and “Find It, Love it, Make it Yours.”

Many activities planned for June 29-30