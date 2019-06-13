Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 29. Critical: Noodles 44°F, potato salad 45°F, diced egg 45°F, pickled vegetables 42°F (salad bar) (Must be maintained 41°F or less to prevent pathogen growth). Person in charge indicated will investigate types of bowls used at salad bar to try and maintain temperatures with bowls. In the meantime, PIC indicated will check temperatures and change product every 2 hours. Complaint received May 22, claims handsinks cannot be used because floor drains in the kitchen are backing up in men’s bathroom. Called and spoke to managers about issue; complaint is valid. According to managers, one handsink contributing to problem; this sink is out of order, Maintenance contacted for repair. Manager believes problem coming from grease interceptor scheduled for repair/replacement. May 30: Men’s restroom sink is functional; May 29: Visited and spoke with managers. Drain was not backing up. All sinks functional and hot water accessible. Grease interceptor still scheduled for replacement May 30.

Follow-up: June 21.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 4. Received complaint stating “floors dirty, tables dirty, food was cold and tasted sour and that 5 adults and 2 children ate at this facility with 1 adult going to ER with cramping, nausea and diarrhea.” (Not tested for foodborne illness). Discussed complaint with manager; checked several hot and cold temperatures and all were in correct temperature zones. Facility has food safety certified manager. Employees using gloves when preparing food. Discussed cleaning floors.

The container of diced tomatoes on he left line was uncovered in prep cooler. Employee working counter and cooking foods in kitchen had facial hair with no beard net. In the row of hot warmers, the middle warmer top door does not shut properly. The warming unit on far right, the top door had good debris on outside. Cracked floor tile in front of walk-in cooler. Caulking behind 3-compartment sink has black mildew growth. Food on the floor under the deep fryers. Wall behind hand sink in drive-thru area is dirty.

Follow-up: Approx. July 2.

• Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, June 3. Handwashing sign missing at handwashing sink. Common name label missing on cappuccino dispensing containers. Small white box freezer is not commercial or have NSF or similar certification. Sanitizer strips unavailable. Note: Coffee mix found expired; person in charged discarded. Food ordered from cafeteria at this time. Full-service kitchen expected to be complete within the month.

• Kirkwood, 5719 SR 73 West, Wilmington, June 3. Lotion and candle stored on food prep table. Unused mouse traps and mouse droppings on floor on candy concession area. PIC indicted new pest control company in use. No active pest problems at time of visit. Light missing shield above food prep table. PIC has cover on order.

• 4-H Camp Graham, 164 Springhill Road, Clarksville, May 29. Dust accumulated on fan in kitchen. (Person in charge cleaning facility front over closed season.) Shelving in walk-in cooler has debris accumulation.

• Caesar Creek BP, 7126 SR 73 West, Wilmington, May 29. Follow-up #2. Spillage in cabinet below soda fountain machine. Person in charge stated RFE has been in contact with Pepsi for repair.

• J&S Petro III, 7111 SR 73 West, Wilmington, May 29. Follow-up #2. Door of walk-in cooler does not tightly close (seal at bottom of door). Light intensity is low in walk-in cooler. Increase lighting to see product and keep clean. Person in charge installed two lights.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-1.jpg