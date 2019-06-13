LOCAL BRIEFS

Students on Findlay list

Local residents were named to the University of Findlay spring dean’s list for students attaining a grade point average of at least 3.5: StefaniRae Brewer of Clarksville; and Janell Dean, Christopher Demler and Brent Hoggatt of Wilmington.

Locals earn CSCC honors

Nevarre M. Mulderink of Wilmington graduated from Columbus State Community College during spring semester commencement held May 10.

Cole Fraley of Sabina was named to the spring semester dean’s list with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.