A library’s proud history

Prior to unveiling the state historical marker for the Wilmington Public Library, several people lined up for a photograph. From left are Ibrahima Sow with the Ohio History Connection, Ruth Brindle on behalf of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Wilmington, and of the Ohio Local History Alliance, Library Director Joe Knueven, library board President Jeff Linkous and librarian Pam Ade, MLS.

A nice size crowd turned out Friday morning for the unveiling of a state historical marker for the Wilmington Public Library.

On Friday morning there was an unveiling of a state historical marker for the Wilmington Public Library. The marker is positioned near the main entrance steps, which underwent a major improvement project this year. The original Carnegie library building opened at the site 115 years ago this month. From left in the foreground are library board President Jeff Linkous, library board members Mary Thomas Watts, Eileen Brady, James Wagner, librarian Pam Ade, MLS, who prepared the application for the marker, and board member Brian Shidaker.