Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. June 5. Critical: Carts (2) were placed in front of hand sink in Deli Dept., limiting accessibility. Person in charge removed carts. Working container of sanitizer solution in Sushi area was missing common name label. PIC added label. Flies observed in Deli Dept. PIC stated will contact pest control company and verify exterior doors are closing properly. Mouse droppings observed on bottom shelf in bread aisle. PIC to clean shelf, monitor area and contact pest control company. Note: Pest control last date of service was May 2.

Thermometer to provide temperature display in Deli Dept. meat and cheese cold holding equipment unavailable. Shelving unit, lowest shelf is not six inches above floor in walk-in cooler in Clicklist area. Knives stored in sanitizer solution in-between uses in Sushi area. Cover in heat-seal wrapping equipment in Seafood Dept. is damaged and not easy to clean. Metal cart and exterior surfaces of food containers stored on cart has food debris accumulations in walk-in cooler in Bakery Dept. Metal carts have food debris accumulations in walk-in cooler in Deli Dept. Door seal on Clicklist entrance/exit sliding door does not allow door to tightly close (gaps visible). Shelving has rust accumulations in walk-in cooler at Deli Dept. 3-sink is not sealed to wall in Produce Dept. Wall and wall tile damaged next to reach-in freezer in Seafood Dept. Floor needs sealed (unsealed concrete) under the henny penny/hot holding units in Deli Dept. Metal floor trim missing along chicken grab-and-go case (on employee side) in Deli Dept. Floor needs sealed/piece of floor needs to look clean near corner shelf near salad case in Deli Dept. Floor needs sealed and/or enclosed at donut case in Bakery Dept. Floor has food spillage and debris accumulations (especially under equipment) in Starbucks area. Floor has food debris accumulations in Deli Dept. Panels in vent hood above cooking equipment has dust accumulations. Light fixtures in ceiling in Produce Dept. have food splatter-like accumulations. Floor of main wall in freezer has trash and food debris accumulations. Milk splatter accumulated on retail doors at walk-in cooler in Dairy Dept.

Complaint: Received June 3, claims trash piled up in deli area. Pictures were submitted. Investigated complaint June 5. Discussed complaint with store managers and Deli Dept. manager. Cart with trash observed near 3-sink in Deli Dept. Trash is collected in this area until management opens the trash compacter door. Only store managers have key to open trash door. Store managers stated that several times a day time is called and played over speakers of store to notify departments to bring trash for disposal. Department managers stated service with customers prevents ability to take trash to back dock for disposal. Trash must not excessively accumulate. Trash must not limit access to 3-sink. Trash must not cause attraction of pests or create harborage conditions. Trash must not pose safety hazards to individuals in this area. Increase frequency of trash disposal to prevent trash accumulations. Improve communication to prevent trash accumulations.

Follow-up: June 28.

• Dollar General, 1001 S. South St., Wilmington, June 3. Follow-up. Critical: Verification employees are informed on illness reporting requirements unavailable.

Seals damaged of door of milk retail cooler. Inner surfaces and shelving dirty and has food spillage in milk retail cooler and beverage retail cooler. Electric outlet cover missing (wall) next to mop sink. Floors are dirty near displays/equipment. Door closer missing on restroom doors. Thermometer unavailable in cheese and egg retail cooler. Procedure for cleanup of vomit and diarrhea incidents unavailable. Expired license posted from 2018. Post valid license.

Follow-up: June 24.

• Wilmington Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, June 5. Ice build-up on light in freezer dripping down. Water on floor of walk-in cooler pooling under storage racks. Wall behind cake decorating area was dirty. Wall beside tea machine was dirty. Wall behind 3-compartment sink was dirty. Employee storing personal items, food, etc. on prep counter where ice cream cakes are decorated.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-2.jpg