Main Street Yoga is offering Friday Evening Yoga in the Park 5:30-6:30 p.m. beginning Friday, June 14 at J.W. Denver Williams Memorial Park in Wilmington — beside the pond at the bottom of the hill below the picnic shelter, near Fife Avenue — June 14 and 28, and July 5, 12 and 19.

The goal is to share the benefits of yoga with the community in our beautiful city park. This free class will be the first in a series of five classes to stretch, strengthen and revitalize as summer approaches. The classes will be appropriate for beginners and experienced yoga students.

Please bring a yoga mat and a ground cover for under the mat. In case of rain, the classes will meet at Main Street Yoga Studio, 33 N. South St., Wilmington. If the weather is questionable, check www.mainstreetyogacenter.com to confirm the location.