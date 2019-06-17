Major bridge project ongoing

What’s reportedly the longest bridge in Clinton County, located at the edge of Clarksville on Spring Hill Road, is undergoing a major re-construction project. Clinton County Engineer Jeff Linkous recently forecast a mid-July completion date. Spring Hill Road has been closed for this bridge replacement. D.D.K. Construction, Inc. out of Cincinnati is doing the construction work.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal