Wilmington police reports

• At 2:49 p.m. on June 10, police took into custody two Washington Court House subjects — a 29-year-old male and a 20-year-old female — after receiving a theft report from the Wal-Mart on Progress Way. According to the report, the suspects from a theft last week were back in the store. Police were then advised that they were observed concealing merchandise again in a black bag at various parts of the store. Store staff observed the male and female select merchandise in various parts of the store. The female was concealing the items while the male suspect appeared to be watching for anyone who might have been watching them. “The couple then left the store via the garden center entrance and then put the black bag into a red car. They then re-entered the store at the grocery side entrance,” the report states. The occupants of the red car advised they had not entered the store and their passengers had put items in the trunk. The driver opened the trunk and the officer recovered the black bag of stolen merchandise. The occupants of the car said the bag and contents were not theirs. The officer later confirmed with the store’s staff that the occupants of that car had not entered the store. The couple was taken into custody without incident. The report lists a game controller, a handgun holster, an electronic device valued at $49.98, and a Tactacam camera as the stolen items.

• At 4:56 p.m. on June 10, police received a call about subjects reportedly drag racing on Lowe’s Drive. Upon arrival, police were advised that “the subjects were out of the cars arguing, possibly in a domestic dispute.” Police were not able to locate them. A passerby said the cars had chased each other in a field north and east of the Prairie Road overpass. One party said a black car, possibly a BMW, drove across the field, through a fence, and onto State Route 73 West. The car was last seen westbound at a high rate of speed. The white car, driven by a female, was seen driving west on Prairie Avenue. Police located the damaged fencing and located some car parts on State Route 73.

• At 7:35 p.m. on June 10, police received a report of a female driving a dark gray Ford Escape abandoning it on North Walnut Street, leaving two dogs and a cat inside. Upon arrival, the caller — a 48-year-old male — advised that the female driver often visits at a Columbus Street residence. Police checked the residence and the resident only knew the female by her first name. The Dog Warden arrived and took the dogs and cat.

• The police arrested a 49-year-old Hillsboro male for allegedly driving under the influence at 9:55 p.m. on June 10 after responding to a reckless operation call on Wayne Road.

• At 9:44 a.m. on June 11, a 20-year-old female reported her 1997 gray Mitsubishi Eclipse was stolen from her residence on Rombach Avenue. A 39-year-old Sabina male is listed as a suspect.

• At 1:32 p.m. on June 12, police received a report of a 29-year-old female subject attempting to steal a cell phone around the library on North South Street. The cell phone was recovered but was damaged. The report will be sent the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for possible robbery charges against a 26-year-old female.

• At 9:49 p.m. on June 15, police responded to Doan Street in reference to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, police attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher and were unsuccessful. The Fire Department quickly responded and took over the scene. No injuries or causes were reported.

• At noon on June 16, a 57-year-old male advised the tires on his 2011 Kia Sportage were slashed the day before between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. He advised the front driver’s tire and rear passenger tire both have punched holes on the sidewall. The caller advised replacement cost for both is around $300. The caller advised his neighbor also had tires slashed yesterday. The caller did not have any knowledge of who or why someone did it.

• At 1:21 p.m. on June 16, a 20-year-old female advised her vehicle was damaged overnight at her residence on Douglas Street. The caller advised around 10 p.m. last night, a white truck went by and threw an empty beer container at her vehicle and that the beer container was covered in wet white paint. The caller advised the container hit her vehicle and left white paint on her black vehicle.

