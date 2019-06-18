Art Camp draws to a close

Here is some of the artwork created by art camp students that was displayed during a gallery show at the close of the one-week camp at Thorngren Studio Arts. From left are “The Guardian of Eden” by Diego Martinez, “Midnight” by Lillyan Opp, and “Scrapbook” by Lucy Butcher.

A gallery show of art camp students’ works was held Friday in Thorngren Studio Arts in downtown Wilmington. Student artists present in the photograph from left are Adryanne Cortes, Lilly Opp, Alora Stuckert, Lucy Butcher, instructor and artist Mary Beth Thorngren, and Lillian Burrows. Partly visible at left is a giraffe totem pole. A theme for the week was the young people’s spirit animals.