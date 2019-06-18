Mayor gives updates to Rotarians

WILMINGTON — Mayor John Stanforth spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets on noon on Mondays at Damon’s Restaurant about the City of Wilmington accomplishments to date.

Stanforth stated the following were some of the accomplishments this past year:

• Street paving in McDermott, Denver and Southridge

• Grant funding for the traffic signal replacements

• Rombach Avenue will receive a waterline replacement and paving

• Water dispute resolution with Caesar Creek is still ongoing

• Landfill continues to operate; an expansion is planned

• City maintenance and repairs – 90 trees were planted and the hanging baskets are back in place

• Wilmington Transit – transport of 150,000 passengers; they are still working on automated dispatch

• FEMA Safer Grant Monies – for three new firefighters/paramedics

• Police Force – K-9 Karson is retired but two new police officers will be added

• City Parks – Director Jermaine Isaacs is expanding sports at the park

• Certified Local Public Agency – have received $5M in grants since 2016 another $5M is available through 2020.

• Low-interest loans for businesses are still available.

Mayor John Stanforth with Kathrine Harrison Tigar, President-elect of the Wilmington Rotary Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_IMG_0353.jpg Mayor John Stanforth with Kathrine Harrison Tigar, President-elect of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Courtesy photo