Learn about ham radio at Field Day

NEW VIENNA — Clinton County Amateur Radio Association (CCARA) has teamed with Highland Amateur Radio Association (HARA) to make Field Day an outstanding and fun event once again this year.

Field Day is June 22-23 and will be held at the Levo Century Farm on Levo Road in New Vienna. Preparation will begin around noon on Friday, June 21 and continue Saturday morning. Operation will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday and end at 4:59 p.m. on Sunday.

What is Field Day? According to the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), it is ham radios’ open house.

Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event.

Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio.

For the Lamb family and many others, it is a long-awaited event each year where they can hang out with other hams, log contacts and have a great time in general.

This is a good opportunity for anyone that is interested in ham radio to give it a try and check it out — you don’t have to be licensed to get on the air at this event.

You will find a fully functioning communications station consisting of several transmitters making contacts around the globe, all using temporary antennas set up exactly as you might find during a disaster relief operation. Amateur operators are a very friendly bunch and all ages are welcome; this is a hobby for the whole family and service for the community.

Anyone interested or having questions can reach CCARA at ccara.net or on their Facebook page, Clinton County Ohio amateur radio association – ccara W8GO.

Courtesy photo