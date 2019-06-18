CMH sets annual free screening

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital is holding its fifth annual free health screening event and health fair 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, June 20 in the main atrium of Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Appointments are not necessary, and attendees will be registered upon arrival.

This year, CMH will offer free screenings for high blood pressure, skin cancer, lung cancer risk, hearing loss, and more.

Lance Beus, CEO of CMH, highlighted the importance of this event for preventive health in the region:

“This event is a critical means of reaching the community at-large as we strive to promote early detection of potential cancers, such as skin and lung cancer, promote overall health and well-being, and address areas of need that are still presenting to us – such as hearing loss,” said Beus. “In the years we’ve offered this annual event, we’ve seen hundreds of patients, many of whom were able to translate their screening results into lifestyle changes, conversations with their primary care providers, or further diagnostic evaluations.

“We consider basic health screenings a vital part of our outreach efforts each year, and we hope we have an opportunity to reach even more people this year.”

CMH has also invited community organizations and agencies working in behavioral health and therapy, public health, hospice care, and more to provide information to attendees.

For more information, please call 937.283.9847 or visit www.cmhregional.com/calendar .

