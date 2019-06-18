Municipal judge sentences offenders

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between June 10 and June 14, 2019:

• Logan Huston, 20, of Martinsville, drug instrument possession, domestic violence, criminal damages, sentenced to 240 days in jail (215 days suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $250 court costs. Huston must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the criminal damage victim and have no contact at their address. A contact order with the domestic violence victim was terminated. Two swords seized by the Sheriff’s Office were forfeited to law enforcement for disposition. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Matthew Totten, 19, of Midland, criminal damages, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, sentenced to 130 days in jail (127 days suspended), fined $550, assessed $125 court costs. Totten must take part in supervised probation, have no contact with criminal damages victim, write a letter of apology to the victims and the arresting officer. The court will retain jurisdiction over restitution for 60 days. Additional charges of underage consumption and trespassing were dismissed.

• Patsy Cody, 30, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (154 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 10, 2019 to June 10, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Cody must take part in supervised probation, get an ORAS assessment, and must no consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective June 25, 2019.

• Billie Wilson, 39, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, drug instrument possession, reckless operation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 11, 2019 to June 11, 2020, fined $650, assessed $250 court costs. Wilson must take part in supervised probation.

• Jessie Brattain, 36, of Lebanon, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from June 13, 2019 to June 13, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Brattain must take part in supervised probation, ORAS assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective June 13, 2019. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Jordan Zuleger, 26, of Fairfield, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Zuleger must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A going 87 in a 70 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Lisa Hambrick, 33, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hambrick must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• Zachary King, 39, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Th offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. King must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program A marijuana possession charge and traffic control device violation were dismissed.

• Kevin Long, 48, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Long must write a letter of apology and have no contact with the offending address.

• Douglas McPherson, 23, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. McPherson must have no contact with the victims, have no contact with the offending addresses, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

