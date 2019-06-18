Wilmington police reports continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:05 p.m. on June 13, officers received an anonymous tip in regards to a wanted subject at a Burdel Drive residence. Officers responded and made contact with a 24-year-old male who was wanted out of Greenfield PD. An officer located suspected meth on the suspect persons. An officer transported the suspect to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office where he became very disorderly, advising that he was going to “fight officers and was going to ‘smash’” the officers. The officer advised dispatch to advised the CCSO and to have them get the restraint chair ready. Deputies took custody of the suspect and escorted him into the jail. WPD officers stood by until the suspect calmed down.

• At 7:38 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to a business on West Sugartree Street to remove a person. Upon arrival, they made contact with a 35-year-old male who told them he has had a lot of built-up anger over the last eight months and punched the garage door at the business. One of the managers said she wants him gone and trespassed and never to come back. The damage to the garage door would cost between $300 and $400 to fix.

• At 9:29 p.m. on June 12, police responded to a Virginia Circle residence in reference to a theft. A 39-year-old male resident advised a female stole one of his outdoor chair cushions on June 11. The resident showed the officer video footage of the female taking his cushion. The resident also advised they located pictures on Facebook where “someone was complaining of homeless people sleeping behind Denver Elementary.” In the picture was the resident’s cushion. He did not wish to seek charges. He requested this be documented and also requested extra patrol in his neighborhood.

• At 3:59 p.m. on June 13, a 73-year-old female advised that she owns a West Main Street property and believes a neighboring resident damaged her property. She stated that a window has been broken on the east side of the building and “someone threw a crockpot full of potatoes in the yard.” Police walked around the residence with the owner and documented damage including two upstairs windows that had been shattered believed to have something thrown at it, two shattered windows on the west side of the building, and trash in the yard. The damage was documented and the reportee was advised to contact their insurance agent.

• At 11:39 a.m. on June 14, a 26-year-old Lebanon male reported a mini-breaker CP RX2 valued at $3,670 was stolen from a construction site on West Truesdell Street. The caller advised it was quite heavy and two men couldn’t carry it very far.

• At 9:40 a.m. on June 15, a 29-year-old male called and advised that he had a concrete bulldog stolen from his front porch at his A Street residence last night. The value of the bulldog is approximately $30, according to the report.

• At 1:32 p.m. on June 15, a 34-year-old male advised someone damaged his bike on West Main Street. The caller advised he observed subject stomping on his bike, breaking a petal and bending the rear wheel. The caller advised he possibly knew the suspects and described a male subject to be wearing a red shirt and black backpack.

• At 7:06 p.m. on June 15, a 41-year-old male reported her beige 1997 Chevrolet Malibu was missing from his residence on South Nelson Avenue. A 38-year-old female is listed as a suspect.

• At 1:20 p.m. on June 16, a 40-year-old male advised his bike was stolen overnight while parked at Clinton Memorial Hospital. The caller advised he stayed with his mother last night and left the bike parked out front. When he returned it was gone. The bike was described as a chrome mountain bike with a red mono shock and a yellow rear fame, valued at $200.

• At 1:41 p.m. on June 16, a 39-year-old male from Brookville, Indiana reported a theft that occurred overnight at a Virginia Circle residence. The caller advised he left his fishing tackle box underneath his camper last night and it was stolen. The tackle box contained an assortment of fishing lures and accessories, along with a KaBar knife and a Ryobi fishing reel.

• At 7:47 p.m. on June 16, police responded to a West Sugartree Street on a report of an assault. A 39-year-old female is listed as the victim, and a 46-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_WPD-Badge-4.jpg