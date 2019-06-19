LOCAL BRIEFS

Green graduate of USAF basic

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Sara L. Green graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Green is the daughter of Darrell T. and Beth A. Green of Hillsboro, and she is a 2016 graduate of Wilmington High School.

Locals earn SSU degrees

Local students graduated from Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio at the 2019 spring commencement.

They include:

Blanchester — Kayla Nause, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapy Assistant, Summa Cum Laude, and Bachelor Science in Health Science, Summa Cum Laude.

Martinsville — Christiana Ford, Bachelor of Science, Sport Studies, Cum Laude.

Wilmington — Adrianna Johnson, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapy Assistant, Magna Cum Laude.